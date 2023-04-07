3-Year-Old Drives Parents' Red Ferrari On Turkey Race Track, Internet Shocked

Driving a swanky red Ferrari on a race track has been a dream of many car enthusiasts, but it’s equally important to understand the legal age for driving is 18 years in most countries, and only then are people given a driving licence. But what has come as a shock is that a three-year-old was seen making it a reality. A video was shared by a Twitter account named OnlyBangers that showed a three-year-old boy, Zayn Sofuoglu, driving a Ferrari SF90 on a race track in Turkey.

The footage from inside the car shows Zayn’s impressive technique behind the wheel. What is also astonishing is that Zayn is all alone in the car and he has no one to support him. He can be seen applying smooth inputs while perfectly navigating the circuit’s corners, which allowed him to bring the car back to the starting point without a scratch.

He had a booster seat to reach the car’s steering as well as special boosters to reach the pedal. Zayn was seen wearing all the safety gear and looked quite confident while manoeuvring the car on the race track.

The viral video shook people around the world as they found it hard to believe that a three-year-old could drive a sports car on a race track.

Many users were seen criticising the three-year-old driver. They felt that this would set a bad example for the public as this was against the law. One of the users said that during his time, the three-year-olds were berated if they indulged in such actions, but today the parents have uploaded a video of their child. Some of them refused to believe that a toddler could drive a car and felt that the video was fake and the car was being moved by some other outside source.

Zayn Sofuoglu is no ordinary kid. He is the son of Kenan Sofuoglu from Turkey, a five-time champion on motorbikes in the Supersport World Championship.

Currently, the video has gone viral on the internet and has garnered more than 95,000 views.

