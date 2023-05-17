30-Year-Old Czech Republic Resident Electrocutes Himself While Using Sex Toy, Dies

In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old Czech Republican resident has been found dead due to the use of a Ping Pong ball in a bid to gain some form of sexual gratification, reported the New York Times. Doctors at the University Hospital of Hradec Králové in the Czech Republic documented the insane medical incident in the medical journal Legal Medicine.

The man inserted the electric Ping Pong ball into his body, which short-circuited giving him no time to react, leading to his death on the spot. According to the case report, the deceased man’s parents became suspicious after their son, who resided in the same flat, refused to open his closed door despite several knocks. They called the fire department, who used a lever to pry through the door, revealing their son’s lifeless body on the floor.

Upon revelation, it was seen that the man was wearing a “one-piece women’s swimsuit" while his lower limbs, neck and trunk were tied with plastic and textile straps. This led to the conclusion that the man died due to “accidental fatal electrocution related to autoerotic manipulation". A one-hand electric massage device was also found next to the corpse with signs of “wear". It is believed that the man used it for masturbation which malfunctioned when plugged in.

The 30-year-old Czech Republic man, according to the study’s authors, was striving to satisfy multiple unique fetishes at the same time, a practice known as Autoerotic Paraphilia. His unusual self-stimulation practices included body wrapping, cross-dressing, anal masochism, self-fetishism and lower abdominal stimulation with an electric mechanical massage device.

The authors also said in their study that there are numerous practices of self-sexual pleasure which result in such fatal accidents.