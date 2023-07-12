‘30 Years Behind Time’: Joe Biden’s ‘Confused’ Walk And Talk With King Charles Has People Amused

US President Joe Biden’s list of awkward moments has always been a topic of laughter on the internet. While on some occasions people on Twitter have dismissed these “gaffes" as human errors, on others, they have called into question the cognitive abilities of the president. Now, a video which is recently going viral is from Biden’s visit to the United Kingdom. During his visit to the UK, he was invited to the palace to meet King Charles. A video from the meeting has gone viral. In the video, Biden seems confused about the royal protocols.

Whenever a head of state comes to the UK, they have to follow certain royal protocols. In the video, the US president can be seen placing his hand on the King’s back as they reviewed the assembled Welsh Guards on the Windsor quadrangle. Biden also seemed confused as to what direction he has to move into and this is when the King guides him.

Even though touching the King was considered a breach of protocol, there were many who were left in complete splits.

Here, have a look: