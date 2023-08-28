31% Birmingham Residents Claim Witnessing Ghost In Their Lifetime: Study

Birmingham, England houses a lot of spooky stories that have been circulated time and again due to real-life events and people. Now, a study carried out for video games firm Sega has confirmed this well. Details of this study have been published in dailystar.co.uk. According to the study, 31% of people living in Birmingham have seen a ghost in their life. Craig Cunningham, a 43-year-old archivist living in the city, shared his experience of witnessing paranormal activity.

Craig told dailystar.co.uk that he saw a spirit in his bedroom during his teenage days. He said, “I distinctly remember a ghost- I can only describe it as a humanoid-sized man holding a basket- walking through my room when I was about 18. I sat there and stared didn’t know what to do."

Edinburgh is the second place in the United Kingdom where 25% of residents have claimed that they have seen a ghost in their life. It was followed by Nottingham, Liverpool and Newcastle, with Bristolians among the least likely, according to the study.

Last year, The Star Online, an English daily reported a claim by paranormal expert Rob Pyke, that virtually everyone lives alongside ghosts. Rob said that there are chances that the people are living with a ghost in the form of their relatives or somebody other in the house with them. According to Rob, a good 90% or more people have seen a spirit in their houses.