4-Metre-High 'Poop' Structure Dumped At Australian Beach

Nowadays, people are adopting different ways to express their concerns about the environment. Many people go out into the streets and protest against the government, while others openly express their views on social media. On World Environment Day, many people across the globe took various initiatives to protect the environment. A similar incident was reported from Australia where a 4-metre-high “poop structure" was dumped at a beach.

According to reports, a poop-shaped plastic structure, which is made from recycled plastic, was dumped on Australia’s Bondi Beach in Sydney. It was kept there to represent the volume of plastic that is dumped in the world’s oceans every 30 seconds. This was among the other 100 initiatives that were taken on World Environment Day. The structure was kept there by a New Zealand-based company called Better Packaging Co. They revealed that they hope that this unique and controversial piece will remind people that plastic is one of the biggest pollutants in the ocean.

This comes after research that was released in May by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). It stated that plastic pollution may be reduced by up to 80% by 2040 if countries and industries undertake deep policy and market changes using existing technologies. The report said, “The way we produce, use, and dispose of plastics is polluting ecosystems, creating risks for human health, and destabilising the climate."