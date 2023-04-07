40 Lakh Cats, 1 Crore Dogs Slaughtered And Consumed In China Every Year: Report

China is quite recognised for turning peculiar items into food. Be it chomping on various types of insects to eating the meat of dogs and cats, the food habits of Chinese people vary widely from other countries. In some specific Chinese cities, dog and cat meat are in huge demand. When the deadly coronavirus pandemic brought the world to its knees, the authorities banned the consumption of dog and cat meat, alongside those of other wildlife species, including the trade of these animals. But, such rules are easier said than imposed. According to Humane Society International, over 40 lakh cats and about 1 crore dogs are eaten every year in China.

China’s Shenzhen city was one of the first cities to impose a ban on dog and cat meat consumption. A report by Humane Society International further claimed that the ban would permanently prohibit both the breeding of such animals as well as the sale of wildlife species including lizards, frogs, and snakes. People who would defy the law were said to pay a hefty fine of 150,000 yuan.

But even after the ground-breaking law was passed, sellers found ways to trade dogs and cats, while consumers continued to buy them for consumption. What is more shocking is the fact that most of these animals that are slaughtered are lost or stolen pets that are captured by breeders and sellers for profit. They are first kept in a cage before being killed.

China’s dog-eating tradition dates a long way back. Still now, every year in June, the Dog Meat Festival is celebrated with much pomp and splendour in Yulin, located in the southern part of China. Here, dogs and cats are exclusively sold to people for eating. As per reports, between 10,000 to 15,000 dogs are butchered and eaten in the Yulin Dog Meat Festival.

People in Yulin believe that by having dog and cat meat, their body heat will significantly get reduced, cooling them down. Members associated with animal welfare organisations have been protesting against the illegal buying and selling of dogs and cats. Although many parts of China are abiding by the rule, a majority of the Chinese provinces still uphold the practice.

Walking along similar lines, South Korea is another country that deals with the dog meat business. Dog dishes are named gaegogi here. The Humane Society International further reports that there are approximately 17, 000 dig farms in South Korea where dogs are bred and slaughtered for people to consume.

