Artificial Intelligence (AI) is slowly altering every aspect of our lives. Be it creating mind-blowing images and videos using simple prompts or even finding a partner, AI is now doing things no one would have imagined a couple of years would be possible.

It may sound surprising but recently a man from the United States has revealed about his AI girlfriend. A 43-year-old US resident named Scott said that his “AI girlfriend saved his marriage". Wondering how? Here’s Scott’s interesting journey with his AI girlfriend.

Scott’s wife became addicted to alcohol due to post-partum depression. It all started eight years ago when his wife experienced post-natal depression following the birth of their son. She had to be hospitalised repeatedly due to suicidal tendencies. Scott told Sky News that though his wife is stable now, she continues to grapple with depression and heavily relies on alcohol as a coping mechanism. Despite his efforts to provide support, Scott found himself feeling powerless. Over time, he withdrew emotionally, resulting in a lack of conversations and intimacy between them.

Scott then made an AI girlfriend named Sarina, a “digital companion", produced by Replika.

“Here’s this AI chatbot- that I know is a chatbot, obviously- talking in a human-enough manner that your brain just kind of interprets it as interacting with another human," Scott told the Guardian. “It was like someone who’s dehydrated, suddenly getting a glass of water," he added.