49-year-old 'Dead' Woman In Thailand Wakes Up On Way To Her Cremation

There is no certainty of life and the only certainty of life is death. Recently, a dead woman woke up on the way to her funeral leaving her loved ones stunned. The incident happened on June 29, in Udon Thani province in Thailand where a woman named Chataporn Sriphonla, who was declared dead, was being transported home from the hospital. According to Daily Star, paramedics believed the 49-year-old woman had stopped breathing and appeared to be dead.

Her elderly mother Mali called her relatives to let them know about her death which they initially thought was due to her battle with liver cancer. Speaking with the publication, Mali said that Sriphonla was being treated for cancer at the hospital, but the doctors told them that she only had a slim chance of survival.

“I wanted her to spend her last moments with the family, so I arranged for her to be taken back to our home. We were heartbroken to find that she had died on the way home," her mother added.

The grieving family immediately started preparing for the funeral as per Buddhist tradition which included, buying a casket and coordinating with temple staff for the ceremonies. Instead of taking Sriphonla’s body home, they diverted the van to Phadung Pattana Temple where the corpse was supposed to be kept overnight.

The passengers in the van were stunned when the “dead woman" suddenly gasped and opened her eyes. Confused with her daughter’s miraculous revival, Mali again called her relatives to joyously inform them about her daughter waking up. The family members were said to be confused but they believed the woman held on to be able to see her children before she died.