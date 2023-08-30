5-Year-Old's Flawless Skating Wearing Kasavu Saree Is Pure Onam Swag

Skating is one such sport where balance is everything. It requires years of practice to master the tricks and techniques of smooth skating. If we look at the global circuits, athletes are often spotted wearing light costumes to make their tasks easy and to maintain balance. But did you ever imagine a person skating while wearing a saree? A little girl from Kochi has taken the internet by storm by doing so. A photographer named Navaf Sharafudheen dropped a clip of the never-seen-before performance on Instagram.

In the video, the five-year-old toddler named Airah Aymen Khan, dressed in Kerala’s traditional kasavu saree, could be seen showing off her skating skills at the Loop, which is a backyard skatepark in Kochi. The post comes at a time when the people of Kerala are celebrating the auspicious Onam festival. It surfaced on Instagram on August 28, just a day ahead of Thiruvonam, which marks the main day of the 10-day occasion.

The video opens with Airah seamlessly moving on the concrete skating rink. She was seen changing the position of her legs after reaching the endpoint of the surface. The adorable girl also shared a fist bump with the photographer, who was filming her performance.

Highlighting the flamboyance of Airah, Sharafudheen titled the video, “Onam Swag." Since being dropped on Instagram, it has received more than 3 million views and as many as 5 lakh likes.