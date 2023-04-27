58-foot Asteroid Heading Towards Earth Today, Here is All You Need to Know

A house-sized asteroid is all set to pass by Earth today, that is April 27, Thursday. Asteroid 2023 HU4 is all set to make its closest approach our planet at a distance of 528,000 kilometres, warned NASA. For those who don’t know, Asteroids are defined as rocky, airless remnants left over from the early formation of the solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. According to NASA, there are as many as 1.9 million asteroids which are 1KM or larger.

Despite this huge number, there are rare times when an asteroid can be threatening to our planet earth. Even when they are closest to our planet, most of them just burn up in the atmosphere and don’t cause any hard to our planet.

The space agency basically maintains an Asteroid Watch dashboard. The job of this department is to track asteroids and comets that will make close approaches to Earth. This is how the dashboard displays the date of closest approach, approximate object diameter, relative size and distance from Earth for each encounter.

Earlier, a potentially hazardous asteroid moved towards our planet. However it was made clear that the asteroid will move past Earth without any kind of danger. As per a report by Newsweek, an astronomer at Virtual Telescope Project in Italy named Gianluca Masi took an image of the asteroid which was speeding in the direction of earth at the speed of 26,800 miles per hour.

The asteroid, called 138971 (2001 CB21), reportedly whisked past our planet on March 4 at 1:30 pm IST. The Newsweek report adds that the asteroid, nearly 1.3 km in diameter, takes 384 days to complete one orbit around the Sun. Its huge size makes it larger than 97 percent of known asteroids. The asteroid has been labelled as ‘potentially hazardous’, which however does not mean that the asteroid will hit us, but that it will pass close to the Earth.

