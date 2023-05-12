60-Year-Old Vintage Rolex, Bought For Rs 7,000, Sells For Rs 41 Lakh

An antique watch bought for £70 (about Rs 7,000) 60 years ago has recently sold for a huge sum of £40,000 (about Rs 41 lakh). It is a 1963 Rolex Submariner watch and it was appraised on the Antiques Roadshow for a value between £50,000 and £60,000 (approximately Rs 55-66 lakhs). The timepiece was owned by Simon Barnett, a Royal Navy search and rescue diver, and was later inherited by his son, Peter Barnett, after his death in 2019. Peter hesitated to wear the watch on a daily basis considering it too valuable, as per a report by Metro. “It’s been a hard decision, but I feel selling it was the right thing to do," he said.

The watch was bought in 1964, when his father was deployed in Singapore, and Peter asserted, it was a precious asset to his family. The Rolex served more than a fashion accessory as Simon wore the piece during important rescue missions. The navy officer continued to don the timepiece for about 23 years.

Peter, who is a retired police officer from Diss, Norfolk, explained he felt closer to his father whenever he wrapped the Rolex on his wrist. “But after finding out how much it was worth, I couldn’t walk around with potentially £60k around my wrist," he added.

Another report by BBC highlights Simon would wear the accessory to time his dives in the water. “He had to know how long he had been under the water and that was the only means by which he could do it. In those days a Rolex Submariner was a tool, it’s not the fashion accessory it’s become now," added Peter.

Notably, auctioneer Elizabeth Talbot dubbed the watch to be ‘quite rare’ adding that the buyer made his bid online. The identity of the Rolex’s new year remains unclear but the person is said to be based in the UK. “The vendor, who is extremely satisfied with the outcome, is most pleased that it is to be cherished, not only as an important watch but as a tribute to his father’s life of service and dedication to duty," said the auctioneer.

The watch was sold in the auction organized by TW Gaze on Thursday, May 11.