67-Million-Year Old Trinity The T-Rex Skeleton Sells For Over $6 Million

The skeleton of a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex, a creature that roamed the Earth 67 million years ago, sold for 5.5 million Swiss francs ($6.13 million), less than expected, in Zurich on Tuesday.

Measuring 3.9 metres (12.8 feet) high and 11.6 metres (38.1 feet) long, TRX-293 TRINITY is a composite skeleton of 293 bones from three different T-Rexs found between 2008 and 2023 in the U.S. states of Montana and Wyoming.

An undisclosed buyer offered the winning bid of 4.8 million Swiss francs, less than the 5 million to 8 million Swiss francs estimate, but the total price was higher with the buyer’s premium and fees at Koller Auctions.

It was the first time in Europe and the third time worldwide that an entire T-Rex skeleton of exceptional quality was offered at auction, Koller, Switzerland’s largest auction house, said in a statement.

More than half of the skeleton’s bones are original. The rest are replacements made from plaster and epoxy resin casts.

Two other T-Rex models discovered in North America, called Sue and Stan, were sold for $8.4 million and $31 million respectively in 1998 and 2020.

Meanwhile, palaeontologists have been wondering for decades as to why evolution chose T-Rex to have such short arms, until now. A hypothesis as peculiar as the tiny arms on the T-Rex, suggests that the arms evolved in this manner to prevent accidental amputation while a pack of these deadly creatures was munching on a common prey.

“What if several adult tyrannosaurs converged on a carcass? You have a bunch of massive skulls, with incredibly powerful jaws and teeth, ripping and chomping down flesh and bone right next to you. What if your friend there thinks you are getting a little too close? They might warn you away by severing your arm," said Kevin Padian, emeritus professor of integrative biology, University of California, Berkeley, and the lead author of the study, in a press release.

