68-Year-Old Woman Joins Gym Under Son's Guidance; Know What Prompted Her

For the most part, the proverb age is just a number that holds true as there is really no restriction on learning something new or performing an activity other than the social constraints laid on us. The same cannot be said for extreme physical sports like weightlifting or athleticism. Our body does wear down with age with our muscles and bones getting weaker.

People who have been into physical sports from an early age can continue doing so well into their later years but to start it at a late age is something that is not usually seen. That requires extremely strong willpower and perseverance and hence anyone who can accomplish that feat deserves special mention. And that is why we are here to talk about 68-year-old Roshni Sangwan.

Roshni’s son Ajay Sangwan is a gym trainer by profession and he has now started training his mother in the gym. He keeps sharing videos of his mother training at the gym on his Instagram page WeightlifterMummy. He has posted many videos of his mother with interesting motivational captions. She is seen performing exercises like reverse grip pulldowns, crunches, deadlifts and even some cardio with a battle rope.