‘7 LPA Govt Job or 50 LPA Private’: Woman’s Sarcastic Query Will Remind You of Quora

When it comes to a job, everyone has different preferences. Some would prefer a high income job, and then there are people who want a job of their convenience. Now, Twitter user Ayushi Gupta asked people, “Which is preferable, a 7 LPA government job or a 50 LPA private job?" The woman’s question came as a jibe to people asking such questions on Quora.

Also Read: Meet CarryMinati, the Indian YouTuber Whose Tasteful ‘Roasts’ Will Make Gordon Ramsay Proud

Meaning, the tweet, which went viral immediately, was a sarcastic question. While many gave sarcastic answers, there were also people who gave genuine suggestions.

Advertisement

Seems like netizens had a lot to say about this topic. While Many mentioned how a government job comes with a lot of perks and security. On the other hand, the private sector is prone to sudden layoffs, especially after the pandemic. “50lpa private anyday. Earn as much as you can for however long you feel like it, and meanwhile follow a proper plan for an early retirement. Will take that anyday over govt job," mentioned a Twitter user.

Giving a sarcastic response, one person wrote, “Generational wealth." “I prefer to wake up from this dream," wrote another person.