7-Year-Old Girl Brutally Attacked By Stray Dogs In Delhi

The threat of street dogs in Delhi and NCR doesn’t seem to end. In yet another shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl was viciously attacked by stray dogs in Delhi’s Rangpuri area. The young victim sustained multiple bite injuries on her back, neck, and hand, and was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. Despite the growing number of such incidents, local people claim that the authorities have failed to take adequate action, reported Times of India. They allege that there are hundreds of ferocious dogs living in the surrounding forest, but the MCD officials have not made any arrangements to keep them away from residential areas. This lack of action has led to the residents living in constant fear of being attacked by these animals.

The incident has raised serious questions about the safety of children in the area and highlights the urgent need for authorities to take measures to protect them from stray dogs. Especially since this isn’t the first time that such an attack has occurred in Delhi and its surrounding regions. A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles has highlighted the growing concern over dog attacks in India. The survey revealed that 82 percent of respondents agreed that dog attacks are common in their area, city, or district. Of these respondents, 51 percent indicated that attacks by stray dogs are common, while 3 percent said attacks by pet dogs are common. The survey also found that compared to last year, there has been a 31 percent increase in complaints about dog attacks.

Advertisement

The survey also questioned dog owners about their responsibility in managing their pets. While 33 percent said they effectively train their pets, 27 percent admitted that their dogs are not managed effectively. Furthermore, 8 out of 10 respondents stated that the municipal authorities in their area do not effectively manage stray dogs, in violation of a Supreme Court order.

In response to these concerns, 71 percent of survey respondents expressed support for the central government to provide funding for stray animal management and make it a key performance ranking criterion under the Swachh Bharat program. This program aims to improve sanitation and cleanliness across the country.

According to the State of Pet Homelessness Index data for India, there are an estimated 6.2 crore stray dogs and 91 lakh street cats in the country. This growing population has led to increased concern over dog attacks, with over 60 percent of citizens expressing worry about stray or pet dog attacks in their area.

Read all the Latest News here