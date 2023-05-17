71-Minute Waiting Time On Uber Auto? This Can Only Happen In Bengaluru

What’s the longest you have waited for your Uber auto to arrive? In Bengaluru, the peak hour traffic can extend the time frame to about 71 minutes. Twitter user Anushank Jain, who had first-hand experience with the scenario, shared his story on social media alongside a screenshot of the booked ride to validate the facts. The photo reveals how the man opted to travel using a Uber autorickshaw, he used the company’s online application to book the vehicle. A driver almost accepted his request for a 24-kilometer ride, however, the time frame of his arrival showcased 71 minutes. No, not a typo. It was actually 71 minutes.

The Twitter user, who was left amused by the rare scenario, shared it online stating, “Huge respect for him if he actually shows up," with the hashtag ‘Peak Bengaluru.’ Take a look at it here:

Wondering if the Uber driver actually made it to the pick-up location? In a subsequent tweet, the user added, “Driver canceled after 1 min. Sad ending."

The incident has sparked many residents to come forward with similar stories. While some blamed it on the poor management skills of the online ride-hailing applications, others attested the user is not exaggerating his claim. One commented, “Lol, you seem to be the chosen one!"

“I thought Ola & Uber autos were just for the ads. If you need one urgently, none of them accept or arrive for the pickup - although in the app they show a pile of autos just 1 min away!"

Another joked, “You are lucky, I couldn’t book even a single Uber auto in Bangalore from last week."

Meanwhile, one resident prayed, “Hope the government can do something about the peak traffic."

Another said, “In Bangalore, you can predict the software but never the cabs/ autos. Face it every day… where auto services are unreachable based on driver’s wish."

This story comes at a time when a fallen tree created a nightmarish traffic jam in the city on Tuesday morning. A truck collision on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) became the major reason which led the traffic management system of Bengaluru to fall flat.