78-Year-Old Proposes To His High School Crush After 63 Years And It Was A 'Yes'

Love is a powerful emotion that transcends time and distance. It can lay dormant for years, waiting for the perfect moment to rekindle. Such is the incredible love story of an old-age couple who proved that it’s never too late for romance to blossom. Thomas McMeekin, a 78-year-old man, proposed to his high school crush, Nancy Gambell, after a remarkable 63-year of separation. Recently, a beautiful video capturing the proposal is doing rounds on the internet. In the clip, Thomas McMeekin surprised Nancy Gambell with a romantic proposal at the Tampa International Airport. McMeekin warmly welcomed her, knelt down on one knee, and asked Gambell to marry him. In response, Gambell happily accepted his proposal. Reacting to this, the surrounding onlookers cheered for the couple. This heartwarming reunion has grabbed the attention and touched the hearts of people all around.

Watch the video here:

On Wednesday, an Instagram account named Majically News shared a snippet of Thomas McMeekin’s proposal. “A love story 60 years in the making, when Dr Thomas got down on one knee at Tampa International Airport to give his now fiancé, Nancy, a fairy-tale ending she’ll cherish forever," the caption read.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Happy tears!!! Find love over and over again at every age," while another commented, “WOW!!! Reminds me of the couple in the series Last Tango in Halifax. Love this proposal!!!"

“Such a sterling example of a man’s love for a woman who deserves it," a social media user wrote.

Talking about their love story, it all started around sixty years ago, during their time as high school students, Thomas McMeekin laid eyes on Nancy Gambell for the first time. Instantly smitten by her, he developed a deep infatuation. However, their paths diverged as they attended different colleges and ended up marrying other individuals.