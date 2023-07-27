79-ft Tattoo Created To Honour American Rapper Takeoff Sets Guinness World Record

An extraordinary tribute to the late American rapper Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball has earned a group of tattoo artists a coveted Guinness World Record. The tattoo artists worked together at Atlanta Ink, Pese Noir and Iron Palm Tattoos in Atlanta, Georgia, to create the world’s largest tattoo artwork dedicated to the hip-hop musician.

The tattoo is a poignant tribute to Takeoff, who was a member of the popular hip-hop trio group Migos, who tragically died in November 2022.

The massive tattoo measures 79 square feet and 6 square inches, as per the Guinness World Records report. It was precisely inked into synthetic silicone skin, which is widely used by artists to hone their skills. “The superlative tattoo measures a whopping 79 square feet and 6 square inches in area and was inked onto a giant piece of synthetic silicone skin that artists use to hone their craft," according to the Guinness World Records.

Advertisement

Reports also state that as Atlanta is a big location for TV and film production, organisers reached out to their contacts in the business who produce movie prosthetics, but it took four tries before they discovered a good piece of silicone that was devoid of faults, tears, and bubbles.

While the sheet of silicone is enormous, the tattoo guns and ink used to produce the tattoo for this brand-new record title were all normal items, implying that many hours of inking were required.

Adjudicator Michael Empric reportedly flew to the tattoo parlour to measure the massive tattoo and declare it a world record.

Advertisement

While speaking to Fox 5 Atlanta, Atlanta tattoo artist JR Outlaw stated that “It is special to be able to create something that stays with people for their lifetime." “I just want people to reflect on him as a person and his legacy in music and in the city," he continued.

This is not the first time that artists have paid tribute to the late rapper. Offset, a fellow Migos member revealed a large tattoo honouring his beloved bandmate on his back in April. The tattoo depicted Takeoff wearing multiple gold chains.

Advertisement

Check the post here: