8 Cups Of Tea And Not Sitting Idle: 100-year-old Woman's Secret To A Long Life

For some of us, drinking tea is essential to kickstart the day. Many claim that it gives them a boost of energy to get through the day. What makes this drink amazing is that you can drink tea any time of the day, and there’s no one way to concoct this potion. Now, a 100-years old great grandma has claimed that tea is the secret of her long life.

Irene Sproston who lives in Stoke-on-Trent, England for 65 years recently celebrated her milestone and was visited by her loved ones. Irene’s husband, Eric was a former miner who passed away in 2003. They married when she was 19 and her partner was 21. They have four children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She celebrated her 100th birthday not with any champagne as she does not drink alcohol. Instead, she enjoyed a good cup of her favourite brew- Typhoo tea. When she got married, she was employed and had the task of filing bullets. She has also worked in “every shop in the village" including the post office. Along with sipping her tea eight times a day, she believes that keeping busy and being kind has helped her reach this milestone.