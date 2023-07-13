8-Year-Old Boy Steals Car At Gunpoint, Then Comes A Police Chase And A Crash

In a recent, an eight-year-old boy from Alabama, United States has been arrested by the police for allegedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint and leading police officers on a chase. The incident took place in Montgomery on Tuesday, July 11, when the police authorities received a complaint about a robbery in the southeast area of the city, a Newsweek report said.

As per the NBC affiliate WSFA12, the police got the information that a child had stolen a car from a driver at gunpoint. The police officers then tried to stop the vehicle after they received the information of carjacking in the vicinity of East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. The chase for the eight-year-old boy came to an end after his car crashed into another vehicle. Although, no injuries were reported. The police officer also confirmed that a gun was also recovered at the scene.

No information regarding the duration of the incident is reported. The young boy was then taken into custody and was subsequently charged with first-degree robbery, attempting to elude, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was further transported to the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility.

A witness named “Snake" Knapp expressed his determination to ensure the boy’s capture, stating that he followed the pursuit to prevent any accidents or harm to others in the community. He told WSFA12, “When I realized it was a little boy, I knew I had to follow them and make sure no one got hit and that he got caught, because don’t want him driving all over Montgomery, causing more accidents or hurting himself or hurting other people."