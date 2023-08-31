8-year-old German Boy Finds 1,800-year-old Roman-era Coin In School Sandbox

An 8-year-old boy in Germany has dug out an extremely rare silver coin while playing in a sandbox, which reportedly dates to about 1,000 years old. According to the New York Times, the young boy has been identified only by his first name Bjarne and is a resident of Bremen, a northern city in the country. The incident happened in August 2022.

He was playing in a sandbox at his primary school when he found out more about ancient history. After finding the treasure, Bjarne rushed home to show his family the treasure he found. When his parents saw the coin, they contacted authorities and archaeologists who confirmed that the coin was minted during the reign of the Roman Empire.

According to a translated statement released on August 11, the coin was identified as a Roman denarius minted during the rule of Emperor Marcus Aurelius Antoninus, who was on the throne from 161 to 181 AD.

Advertisement

The coin is said to be heavy, weighs around 2.4 grams and was minted during the time of coin deterioration. The state archaeologist Uta Halle explained that it was the period when the Roman Empire decreased the silver content in its currency as a direct result of inflation.

Halle even called the find “something very special", since it’s one of the few times a denarius has been discovered in Bremen. It is worth noting that, unlike many parts of Germany, Bremen was never under Roman rule. It was inhabited by an ancient Germanic tribe, Chauci which often traded with ancient Romans, which also can explain how the coin wound up buried in the soil.