85-year-old Bihar Man, With No Other Skills, Sells Blankets In Summers

Summers have been harsh this year and heat waves have become common across the nation. The scorching heat and piercing sun have made it impossible for people to survive without an air-conditioner or at least a cooler. However, an old man has been selling blankets and changing the narrative on the streets of Munger, Bihar.

The man identified himself as Nathuni Pal from Jagaria village in Bhagalpur. The 85-year-old has been selling blankets in Munger and travels about 25 kilometres from his home to earn a living. Nathuni not only sells but also makes them on his own. Areas like Asarganj, Tarapur and Sangrapur see a lot of people making a living out of selling blankets. Nathuni is one of them and heads out to sell blankets on the streets every day.

Nathuni explained that the community he comes from has been making a living out of making and selling blankets for a long time. He revealed that it’s an ancestral profession in his community and that is the reason they make and sell blankets around the year. He added that he does not know any other work other than think and that is why cannot try and apply elsewhere for a different job. He informed that while the winter season fetches him Rs 1800-Rs 2000 per blanket, giving him a good living, the summer season is tougher on him, and people usually do not pay above Rs 1,200 during the hot and sweaty days. Therefore, he only makes a small amount of money during the summers.

Nathuni revealed that he doesn’t only sell blankets but also knows farming. He said that while selling blankets was his top priority, to make a little more money, he farms. However, since he is 85 and cannot upskill anymore, he says the most he can do are these two things.

While it may not be a great season to sell blankets, the fact that 85-year-old Nathuni survives on reduced sales and a little bit of farming is a feat too difficult to achieve for anybody.

