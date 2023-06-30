9-Year-Old Boxer Dog With World's Longest Tongue Is Our Favourite Furball

Meet Rocky, a male boxer dog from US Illinois, who has set a new Guinness World Record for having the longest tongue. With tongue measuring an impressive 5.47 inches, this 9-year-old boxer owned by a couple – Crystal and Brad Williams has become a sensation. While the owners knew that their furry companion had an abnormally long tongue, it was the comments from others that made them realize his unique feature. Crystal was inspired after hearing about the previous record holder, Mochi. And when she learned of Mochi’s passing away, she saw an opportunity for Rocky to claim the prestigious title.

According to her, the process of applying for the Guinness World Record was not easy. She revealed that the documentation was extensive and required a lot of effort to complete.

Advertisement

After a couple of months of waiting, Crystal Williams received the news that Guinness World Record had accepted her application. Excited about the opportunity, she began planning the measurement process to officially document Rocky’s remarkable tongue length.

“I talked to the vet and he left me a message saying, I guess we’re measuring a tongue, and it was on. That’s when it got exciting. We got witnesses, videographers, and photographers," she told 25NewsNow.

To accurately measure Rocky’s tongue length for the Guinness World Records, the team of doctors put him under anaesthesia. They carefully extended his tongue and measured from the tip of his nose to the end of his tongue. The measurement recorded on the Guinness World Records was 13.883 centimetres.

“Rocky is a great dog; he really deserves this. It has been a lot of fun. It’s just fun to laugh at too, it’s like oh my gosh, look at his tongue," Crystal Williams says.

Advertisement

The local police department mentioned on Facebook that one of their officers was also present during the measuring process of Rocky’s tongue for documentation.