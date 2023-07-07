90-Year-Old Woman Retires After Never Missing A Day At Work For 74 Years

It is quite a feat to never miss a day at work. But when you do it for 74 years in a row, that deserves some special recognition in itself. Melba Mebane from Texas, United States began her career as an “elevator girl" at the Mayer & Schmidt department store. This was back in 1949. After about six months of working there, Mebane was promoted to the men’s clothing department. She then got another promotion. This time to cosmetics. It was here that she remained for the rest of her career. Fox News Digital reported that the store manager of Dillard, James Saenz said, “Melba sets the tone for everything, every expectation, every customer service quality that we look for in a luxury experience." He went on to add “She provides all of it to the team. Can you imagine how many people she coached and taught and trained to aspire to be more?"

But it is not just that she made sure never to call in sick at work or miss a day. According to the store manager, she has been more than just a salesperson. Melba has touched the lives of so many people. James referred to her as “a mother". Someone who “guides" others.

Melba Mebane herself enjoyed working with “great ladies who love to eat, laugh and cut up." One of her close friends includes Ginger Wimbs. The duo has worked together with each other for the past 33 years. Wimbs talking about Melba said, “She tells it like it is. I admire her tremendously. She’s taught me so much. She is so talented with clients. She can take a tiny sale and turn it into a huge sale. She just fascinates me. She works and works and works the floor. She keeps everybody talking. She keeps everybody laughing. Some of her stories are just fantastic."