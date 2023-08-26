93-Year-Old Bachelor Rekindles Love Story With Woman He First Met In 1959

It is never too late to start a new chapter with your special someone. English novelist and playwright John Galsworthy said it right - “Love has no age, no limit; and no death." Proving the quote to be true, a 93-year-old bachelor man is set to tie the nuptial knot with his 83-year-old love interest, whom he first laid eyes on at a party, nearly 64 years ago. At that time, while the man was the groom’s best man, the woman was the maid of honour. The unique and timeless love story of the aged couple, from their first meeting to their separation and finally the rekindling of their romance has taken the internet by storm.

New Jersey residents, Joseph Potenzano (93) and Mary Elkind (83) are the couple who prove that love is indeed ageless. The endearing love story between Joseph, a lifelong bachelor and his bride-to-be Mary blossomed 64 years ago in 1959 when Joseph met Mary at his sister’s wedding in Paramus, as reported by media portal Star-Ledger. Mary admitted that she found Joseph to be “cute" and the duo even went on dates a few times after that before going separate ways. Mary continued her dream of pursuing her career as a ballerina at Radio City Music Hall while Joseph enlisted his name in the military.

In fact, in 1962, Mary Elkind married another guy and gave birth to three children in Rockland County, reports Star-Ledger. Joseph Potenzano was present at Mary’s wedding and other subsequent family gatherings as well. But Joseph revealed that although he went on dates with several women, he found the spark to be missing, and did not lead to marriage. “It was a strange thing. It was something in life that always evaded me," said the 93-year-old groom-to-be.