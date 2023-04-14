96-Year-Old Man’s Dance At Grandchild’s Wedding Is A Show Stealer

A heart-warming video of a 96-year-old dancing his heart out at his grandson’s wedding in Nepal has gone viral for all the right reasons. The video shows the old man, dressed in bright purple attire and a traditional hat, grooving to instrumental folk music. He danced like no one was watching for some time. The onlookers could not help but film him with a grin on their faces. “Age is just a number when it comes to celebrating love! Watch as 96-year-old Grandpa shows his moves at his grandkid’s wedding," read the caption posted with the video on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The clip has received more than 76,000 views and still counting. Those who came across the video flooded the post with positive reactions. One of the comments read, “Much much respect." Another response came by as, “So nice good."

Someone even compared him to a popular American actor saying, “As Legendary as John Travolta."

“Such beautiful dance moves,"read another reply, echoing similar sentiments as others.

Earlier this year, a similar video featuring an elderly person dancing at a party had found its way to the internet. The clip showed an 82-year-old person, dressed in a dapper black and white pantsuit, dancing energetically on Sonam Kapoor and Badshah’s Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. The clip was a hit on people on the internet who totally were in awe of the man’s cool moves. This clip was shared by Instagram user Praveen Yadav with the caption, “My guy is 82 years old."

Seems like elderly man dancing is the latest trend on social media. Another video that recently caught everyone’s attention showed a man dancing gracefully to Nora Fatehi’s hit number, O Saki Saki. The video amassed around 3 million views with a barrage of comments appreciating the man’s moves. The dance even earned appreciation from Nora herself. The dancer-actor commented with love-struck emoticons under this clip.

These videos simply show us that you do not need a big platform to showcase your skills and age is truly just a number. Did these videos nudge you to tap your feet too?

