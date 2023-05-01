A Brave Golden Retriever Embarks On A 65 Km Journey To Return To His Old Home

A golden retriever named Cooper set out on an incredible journey of nearly a month to reunite with its previous owners. After being rescued from a kennel and adopted by a new owner in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland, Cooper suddenly disappeared. For the next 27 days, Cooper set out on a long journey. According to Lost Paws NI, Cooper covered over 65 km all along by, trekking through dense forests, taking main roads, and wandering mostly during the night. The dog managed to survive without any human support and eventually made it back to his original home, where he had been given up.

Despite rigorous efforts to find him, Cooper managed to evade all organized searches and human contact, hiding away in safe spots. He even steered clear of sheep farmers who were on the lookout for predators during lambing season, reported Mirror.

The dog’s new owner Nigel Fleming had adopted it from a pound, hoping that the golden retriever would be good company for his other doggo, Molly. Upon Cooper’s disappearance, Fleming expressed his despair at losing the dog so soon after adopting him. However, after an exhaustive search, Cooper was eventually returned to his new home. “I’m sitting here looking at him and I cannot believe he’s home. We had literally driven from the dog pound to my home when he bolted. The poor boy had no idea where he was and he was in the wind. I tried to chase after him, but he was gone in an instant – so then the search was on," Fleming was quoted as saying.

Filming is now “a very happy and relieved man" to have Cooper back and safe in his home.

It is still not clear what caused Cooper to take u the challenging task of trying to find its previous owners. Regardless, Cooper’s journey is nothing short of remarkable, and his new owner is grateful to have him back home.

Lost Paws NI spokesperson said, according to Metro, that Cooper is now living the dream with his new furry sister and enjoying all the comforts of a loving home. When they visited him after he was caught, he was found snuggled up by the fire, feeling cosy and cherished. The spokesperson added that Nigel Fleming, Cooper’s new owner, is an incredibly devoted pet parent, making him one of the best they have ever encountered.

Despite the anxiety that Cooper’s disappearance caused, Fleming remains thankful for the incredible help he received during the search and is filled with gratitude now that Cooper is back by his side.

