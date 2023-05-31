A Heart-warming Tale of 60-Year-old Man Who Scaled Mount Everest For His Wife

Many tales of a woman and husband’s enduring love and bond have previously been told to us. We are aware that Shah Jahan built the stunning Taj Mahal in honour of his cherished wife Noorjahan. Sharad Kulkarni, 60, did not erect a monument like the Mughal Emperor, but he did climb Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world, in her honour. He made the choice to climb the highest peak in the world after his wife passed away. The fact that he is the first mountaineer in India to have scaled Mount Everest at this age is fascinating, to say the very least.

He dreams to scale seven peaks

The Kulkarni couple moved to Thane and settled there after leaving their hometown of Beed, Maharashtra. Mountaineers Sharad Dinkar Kulkarni and his wife Anjali had made the decision to climb each of the seven highest peaks of the world. The first step in attaining this idea he and his wife had imagined together was climbing the intimidating Mount Everest. Despite having embarked on this adventure together, they were unable to fulfil their dream following a devastating accident.

Wife died during the Everest expedition

In 2019, Anjali and Sharad embarked upon the Everest trip. On May 22, while climbing Mount Everest, a rare circumstance developed. There was a traffic bottleneck right there near the Hillary Step due to the presence of several climbers. This location has a single ropeway. There is only one rope that goes up, and this rope is the only one that comes down. There was a huge rush because there was a very little window of time and all the mountaineers wanted to descend as soon as possible. Anjali passed away because there was not enough oxygen available at this time.

He fulfilled the dream of his wife

After the passing of his wife Anjali, Sharad made the decision to realise her wish. He began diligently training for his Mount Everest expedition at the age of 60 and has since conquered the peaks of four different mountains. In the end, he made the decision to return to Everest. On May 23, 2023, four years after his wife passed away, he accomplished their shared goal. Climbing Everest.

Only Indian to achieve this feat

Sharad succeeded in completing his Mount Everest journey at the age of 60, making him the first and only Indian to do so at age of 60. It's interesting to note that, prior to 2019, Sharad had already successfully completed his Everest journey. However, despite having scaled the summit, for unknown reasons, he had been unable to raise the Tricolour.

And tears rolled down his cheeks

“There was no end to my delight when I stepped foot on Mount Everest’s summit on May 23 at 10:23 in the morning. I had realised the dream that Anjali and I had shared. My weeping would not cease. It was happy tears. Being able to stand atop Mount Everest is a rare and fortunate experience. I appreciate everyone’s help in giving me this opportunity. Even this year, many of his fellow climbers had to perish on the Everest adventure," Sharad said.