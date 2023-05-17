'A House With No Loans, A Car': Chinese Man’s Bizarre Expectations Of Future Wife

When it comes to marriage, different people have different wishes. While some may want an understanding and supportive partner, for others being financially secure might be the criteria. However, a man in China has shocked the internet with his demands for his future bride and has even grabbed the headlines and sparked a debate on gender equality.

A Chinese man made a list of expectations of his future wife and put them on display at the matchmaking corner in Shenzhen City, Guangdong, China. Reportedly, the wanna-be groom wants an earning wife who is gentle, virtuous and good with chores, has a monthly salary of 12,000 yuan which is approximately Rs 1.4 lakh, a car and a home with no loans. He further added that he earns 6,000 yuan which is roughly Rs 70,000 and does not have a car or a house. But, he called himself a “good catch" who does not drink or smoke. He even expressed his wish to be a live-in son-in-law and take care of his wife’s parents.

However, later it was known that the 34-year-old, who hailed from the southwest Chinese province of Guizhou in China was actually faking it and not seeking such qualities in his wife. Reportedly, he has been going on dates with various women for years with the hopes of getting married to someone. Reportedly, he accepted that he was faking his conditions for his future bride.

He also shared his actual income. If reports are to be believed, he is a senior Sales Manager in Guizhou and may earn up to Rs 3 lakh a month for his day job. He also has a source of income from his videos which exceeds his day job’s salary. Reportedly, he only outlined such conditions for his future wife so that women could put themselves in men’s shoes and, in fact, he would never ask these from his real wife.

What are your thoughts about the man’s bizarre demands for his future wife?