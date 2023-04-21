A Look Into Sundar Pichai's Luxurious California Home

Luxury homes are the epitome of elegance, sophistication, and comfort. For many people, owning a luxurious home is a lifelong dream – a symbol of success and accomplishment. These homes are carefully crafted to provide the utmost comfort and convenience, with no expense spared in their construction, design, and amenities. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet and Google, is known for his outstanding contributions to the tech world. Though there is something more that has made him stand apart from the crowd. The tech mogul’s luxurious house in California has been making headlines lately. He bought the house in 2020 for $40 million (roughly 320 crore).There were recent reports that the Google boss spent around Rs 50 crore on renovations.

Located in Santa Clara County’s Los Altos, Sundar Pichai’s house reportedly spans across 31.17 acres of hilltop land, offering a breathtaking view of the surrounding area. But that is not all that the home has to offer. The property features an array of modern amenities, including an infinity pool, a gymnasium, a spa, a wine cellar, solar panels, and even nanny quarters. It is no wonder that all this opulence took several crores to put together.

Advertisement

The Google CEO’s wife, Anjali Pichai, personally designed the house’s interior, reportedly spending a whopping Rs 49 crore on its customization. The interior is nothing short of ultra-luxurious and exclusive, adding to the property’s overall value.

Sundar Pichai’s passion for education and hard work is evident in his family’s background - both he and his wife are IIT graduates. The couple has two children and clearly values their family, as evident in the effort put into designing their beautiful, spacious, and efficient home.

Sundar Pichai’s success is an inspiration to many, and his stunning California home is proof of his dedication and perseverance. Hailing from Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, Pichai’s father, an electrical engineer, worked tirelessly to provide his son with the best possible education. Pichai’s academic journey is nothing short of impressive, with degrees from renowned institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Stanford University, and the Wharton School, where he was named a Siebel Scholar and Palmer Scholar.

Advertisement

Sundar Pichai’s journey with Google began in 2004, where he played a pivotal role in the development of Google Toolbar and later, the world-renowned Google Chrome. His expertise and leadership soon earned him the role of overseeing all of Google’s products and engineering in 2014, including popular products like Google Toolbar, Chrome, and Desktop Search.

Advertisement

In 2015, Pichai was appointed Google CEO, and he continued to lead the company to new heights with a focus on developing products and services driven by cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and quantum computing.

Read all the Latest News here