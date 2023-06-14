A Million Rupees To Change A Light Bulb? But There's A Catch

Across the globe, individuals invest significant effort into acquiring skills that lead to high-paying jobs. People often go to great lengths, even relocating, in pursuit of better-paying opportunities. While certain professions offer substantial salaries to their workers, others struggle to provide adequate compensation. However, a recent occurrence has emerged where a job position is offering a substantial sum to job seekers for minimal work, limited to once or twice every six months.

As per reports, a popular social media posting claims that a Tower Lantern Changer position has opened up in South Dakota, USA, which offers a staggering amount of USD 130,000 (INR 10 lakh) every year.

Reportedly, the employee is expected to climb up a 600-meter-high tower and change a light bulb. The job description also stated that the only means of safety provided during the process would be a rope. They further added that the job seeker has to be in good physical shape and will be considered for the post even if they have less than a year of experience.

Describing the job role, they said that it took around 3 hours to reach the top of the 600-meter-high tower. It also took the same amount of time to come down, and the task will take around 6-7 hours. They further added that the process of shifting the light bulb has been further complicated by the fact that the wind blows at 100 km/h at the top of the tower.