A Natural Sweetener Made From Truffles Promises a New Sugar Alternative

After the World Health Organization decided to maintain aspartame in the category of artificial sweeteners that are potentially carcinogenic when consumed in high quantities, a brand-new sugar alternative has been developed. As well as being natural in origin, it’s above all the taste of this truffle-based product that could seal its success!. Truffles are often associated with pasta dishes or omelettes. But what if you could add them to yogurt or coffee too? It may seem like a far-fetched idea, but it’s one that’s being explored in the United States in the aim of developing a natural sweetener based on a type of truffle. More precisely, the process involves extracting a protein that supposedly delivers a sweet taste. This research has been carried out by an American start-up, which highlights the truffle-based product’s absence of aftertaste, unlike other sweeteners.

But not just any variety of truffle can be used. This may prove disappointing to fans of the intense flavor of the Périgord black truffle, but here, the breakthrough relates to a variety of truffle cultivated mainly in Hungary, known as the honey truffle.

