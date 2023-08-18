A Nonexistent Horror Movie Called 'Zepotha' is TikTok's Latest Obsession

Ever heard of “Zepotha," the long-forgotten 1980s horror movie revived thanks to TikTokers? No? Well, you wouldn’t have, because this movie — with its universe reminiscent of “I Know What You Did Last Summer" and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" — doesn’t actually exist. And yet, social media is full of memes and posts about this fictitious film.

In recent days, a strange trend has emerged on the TikTok social network. Thousands of users are getting involved in posting make-believe content about a nonexistent horror movie called “Zepotha." Videos based on this fictitious film are proliferating on the social network, with users creating montages, trailers, character outfits and more. For those who don’t know, “Zepotha" is supposedly a long-forgotten 1987 horror movie that Generation Z has decided to dust off. To date, the “Zepotha" hashtag has amassed 135 million views. But when you look for traces of it on the internet, there’s nothing to be found.

And that’s because the movie simply never existed. It all started with a video from a musician called Emily Jeffri, who recently shared a post musing the idea of creating a fake horror movie. She explains in her video: “OK, so new […] idea: what if we created a fake 80’s horror movie called “Zepotha" and started commenting ‘omg you look EXACTLY like that one girl from Zepotha’ […] on every thirst trap we see. Together we witness a new lore develop, main characters will emerge, etc. and we can convince thousands of people that this weirdly titled ’80s horror film actually exists." The stunt soon created a buzz on the social network, reminiscent of the craze for “Goncharov," a nonexistent gangster movie, supposedly directed by Martin Scorsese in the 1970s, that emerged as a meme on social networks at the end of 2022.

