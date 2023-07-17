A Pink Milkshake is Turning TikTokers into Barbie

The hype surrounding the forthcoming release of the “Barbie" movie, in US theaters July 21, shows no sign of slowing. On TikTok, this has given rise to a new trend showing web users — mainly men — being transformed into Barbie after sipping a pink milkshake. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling take the lead roles in the upcoming “Barbie" movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and inspired by the very pink world of the famous doll. From the look of the first images from the film, ironic and tongue-in-cheek humor will be on the cards in this highly anticipated feature film. And TikTokers have no shortage of that. Their latest idea, which has gone viral on the social network, involves drinking a Barbie pink milkshake — created in partnership with Cold Stone Creamery, Mattel and Warner Bros. As a result, the Barbie Shake hashtag has racked up some 15 million views on TikTok.

The videos usually take the same form. First, the TikToker can be seen wearing their usual, casual clothes. After taking a sip of the viral pink milkshake, they then twirl or reappear in an outfit straight out of Barbie’s perfectly pink closet. And all to the sound of the legendary Aqua track “Barbie World" playing in the background. The best-known video, from Whistlin gasoline — usually an automotive account — has been viewed some 2.5 million times. It shows a young man standing in front of a blue Mustang, wearing a backwards cap, black T-shirt, khaki shorts and black sneakers. After sampling the drink, he spins around and returns in front of the camera wearing a knotted pink shirt, his original shorts rolled up high, and the car turned pink-purple.

There are many variations on this trend. Some Barbie makeovers involve wearing just one pink item, such as hutchbucketz, while other users, like p.dub21, add a filter for an all-pink view of themselves. In general, this Barbie Shake trend is being driven mainly by men. But a few women are also getting in on the act, like TikToker Vy Qwaint.