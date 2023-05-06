A Royal Spread: The Mouth-Watering Dishes At King Charles' Coronation Feast

It comes as no surprise to anyone that the Big Lunch for King Charles III’s coronation is going to be a feast fit for a king. In honour of this momentous occasion for the United Kingdom, a special signature dish has been chosen by the monarch and the Queen Consort, Camilla. The Coronation Quiche, made with broad beans and tarragon, aligns with the King’s love for eggs and his commitment to an organic and climate-friendly diet. An Instagram page dedicated to the British Royal family shared all the delicious details behind the dish. The caption read, “Chosen personally by Their Majesties, The King, and The Queen Consort have shared a recipe in celebration of the upcoming Coronation Big Lunches taking place up and down the country. Easily adapted to different tastes and preferences, the Coronation Quiche—featuring spinach, broad beans, cheese, and tarragon—encourages you to get involved with the Coronation Big Lunch!"

The Coronation Big Lunch, an effort by Eden Communities, intends to unite neighbours and communities in commemorating the Coronation and sharing companionship, food, and enjoyment. As the Patron, the Queen Consort has taken part in Big Lunches not only in the UK but also globally, such as in Ghana and Barbados.

Social media users expressed their excitement about the recipe. They were looking forward to making their own special quiches and trying them out. Some even wondered if they could make some and enjoy it while watching the coronation. “Ah, what a beautiful reel, been inspired to make this quiche for the coronation lunch thank you, and wish you all well," read a comment.

“I wish my quiches were as neat as that. But I’m told they taste great," another user wrote.

A user commented, “Brilliant, I’ve been waiting for more coronation recipes! This will be on our table at the celebration!"

But that’s not all, Palace officials have also shared recipes from famous chefs such as Ken Hom’s Coronation Roast Rack of Lamb, Nadiya Hussain’s Coronation Aubergine, and Adam Handling’s Strawberry and Ginger Trifle, reported ScoopWhoop.

The ceremony is set to take place on the morning of May 6, with the King and Queen Consort arriving at the Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace. The Coronation Big Lunches will be held across the United Kingdom to mark the occasion, with communities coming together to support local charities. The Big Lunch team at the Eden Project is organizing the events, which will take place in gardens, parks, and other community spaces.

In addition to the Coronation Quiche, there are other signature dishes available in supermarkets and restaurants across the United Kingdom that have their own special menus. Some of these signature dishes include coronation cupcakes, ale, and crisps. This celebration of food and community brings people together to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla and look forward to a bright future.

