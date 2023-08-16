A Scoop For All— Baskin Robbins' Efforts Towards 'Gender Inclusivity' Is Impressive

Who would say no to a scoop of ice cream? From children to adults, ice creams are loved by people of all ages and genders. Taking this thought into account, one of the famous ice cream brands, Baskin Robbins has come up with a unique idea. Instead of making gender options limited to just three, which are usually - male, female, and others, the ice cream company adopted a more gender-inclusive approach. Replacing the “others" gender feature, Baskin Robbins has added the “ice cream lover" option, indicating that the love for ice creams has no gender identity.

A Twitter user named Dani recently dropped a screenshot of the unique feature on the microblogging platform. When the user tried to order a free ice cream for themselves on their birthday by filling up the details on the Baskin Robbins website and creating an account, she stumbled upon the new option. In the drop-down menu, categorised as Select Gender, there were three alternatives available - male, female and ice cream lover. It also seemed to be an indirect method by the ice cream company to allow people from the LGBTQIA+ who wished not to reveal their sexual orientation to identify themselves as simply ice cream lovers.

Baskin Robbins’ gender-inclusive approach was appreciated by Dani who tweeted, “This is the Baskin Robbins’ website attempt at gender inclusivity which I just have to salute." In a follow-up tweet she revealed that since it was her birthday, she wished to have a free ice cream. “Baskin Robbins when you see this blowing up in your organic social mentions in the morning, my birthday is today and I would love to pick up a free ice cream cake. Thank you," she wrote.

Social media users were quick to react to the post, lauding Baskin Robbins’ efforts in making the love for ice cream gender-neutral. “As someone who is sexually attracted to ice cream, I appreciate this," noted one individual. “I identify myself as Ice Cream Lover from now on," quipped another. “No one has ever done “ah yes the three genders" so well," came a third appreciatory remark.