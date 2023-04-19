A Tweet Reunites Man With Lost Box Of Mangoes He Bought For His Mother

A man’s quest to get his mother her favourite mangoes took a dramatic turn when Air Vistara lost his precious cargo. The man, who was travelling business class, had packed a box of the Pune special Ratnagiri mangoes for his mother. But upon landing in Delhi, he was informed that the box had not arrived with his luggage. The man, Amit Bhatnagar, shared his experience on Twitter, calling on his followers to help him in his time of need. “Money doesn’t matter, feeling matters when it comes to aam," he wrote, pleading with his friends to retweet his post. The tweet quickly went viral, with people sharing it across various social media platforms.

The man’s frustration was palpable as he expressed his disappointment with the airlines, which he said was his favorite. He couldn’t believe that they could make such a grave mistake, especially considering he was traveling business class.

“Lagta hain aam dekh ke staff ka mann machal gaya hain bhai (Seems like the staff got excited after seeing the mangoes, my friend)," wrote a Twitter user.

Another tweet read, “I can understand as being a mango lover. Dear Air Vistara Please aam ki peti sahi salamat pahocha do (Dear Air Vistara, please ensure the safe and sound delivery of the box of mangoes.)"

“That’s so sad! We hope Air Vistara finds your Aam ki peti soon. And who wants to lose Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes? They’re world-class!" tweeted a user.

After a few tense hours, the man finally received the good news that his aam ki peti had been found and would be delivered to his home in Delhi. Confirming the development, in another tweet, the man thanked Air Vistara’s ground staff officers and their social media team person for the assistance. In the end, he was left with a newfound appreciation for Air Vistara and their commitment to customer satisfaction. The man declared that the airline would remain his favourite and that he would continue to travel with them in the future.

As the Twitter user said, it truly turned out to be a case of “All is well that ends well."

