A Wedding Nightmare? Bride Gets Stuck In An Elevator For 30 Minutes

A bride in Maharashtra was trapped inside her apartment building’s elevator for about half an hour when she was headed to her wedding venue. The woman got stuck with her family members in the lift on Monday night and was rescued after about half an hour. A video of the incident has been widely shared on the Internet. The clip shows a group of people crowded around the elevator’s door as the bride and others including children are stuck inside it. After a few minutes, the door of the elevator opens and the stranded people are seen rushing out in a state of panic. One of the women is seen gasping for air possibly due to suffocation inside the small lift.

The video shows a child, who was also trapped in the lift, sitting on a chair and feeling breathless as people offer him water. The bride too seems to have been traumatised by the incident and guests are seen trying to calm her down.

According to TOI, the bride, her three sisters, and two of her minor relatives went inside the elevator in the evening to get to a flat on the first floor from the ground floor. However, after they pressed the button, the lift did not reach the first floor and got stuck in between. This caused those inside the elevator to panic. The relatives present at the scene tried to free the bride and others but to no avail.

Following this, the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) fire brigade was called to rescue the bride. The fire brigade personnel were successfully able to bring the lift to the first floor after which all those stuck inside could be freed, the report added.

This isn’t the first time someone got stuck in an elevator on their wedding day. In February this year, a couple got trapped in a lift for two hours when they were going to attend their reception at a hotel in North Carolina. The elevator got stuck between the first and the second floor which caused the couple to miss their wedding reception. The two were later rescued after firefighters reached the spot.