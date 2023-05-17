AB de Villiers' Best IPL Catch Turns 5: Twitter Looks Back at 'Superman' Moment

When we dive into the realm of RCB and its roster of superstars, AB de Villiers deserves a prominent spot. He’s an absolute force to be reckoned with and has left an indelible mark as one of the greatest batsmen ever to grace the IPL stage. Since his retirement, fans all around the world are missing his jaw-dropping performances on the field and reminiscing about the good old days when ‘Mr. 360’ would smash bowlers out of the park.

But AB’s skills weren’t limited to batting - his fielding was just as remarkable! And there’s one unforgettable moment that stands out from the rest - when he pulled off one of the most incredible catches in IPL history! And guess what? It happened precisely on this very day, May 17th, five years ago.

In the thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018, the cricketing world witnessed a moment of pure brilliance orchestrated by the former South African cricketer. It was in the 8th over of the match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium when AB showcased his fielding prowess in stunning fashion. As Moeen Ali delivered a short ball outside off, Alex Hales, representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, opted to hang back and unleashed a powerful pull shot towards the deep mid-wicket boundary.

In a blink of an eye, AB sprang into action, sprinting towards his right with remarkable agility. He then leaped into the air, defying gravity, and snatched the ball with his right hand at its peak. The crowd held its breath, witnessing a moment of pure brilliance. In a mesmerising display of coordination, AB not only caught the ball but also managed to land safely before the boundary rope.

The sheer astonishment and admiration were palpable, as even Virat Kohli, along with everyone present, gazed at the spectacle unfolding before them.

Watch the Video:

Cut to today, the internet is buzzing non-stop, unable to contain its excitement over this timeless and iconic moment.

The ‘Superman’ lived up to his moniker in every way imaginable!