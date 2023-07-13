Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
ACHOO Syndrome: The Condition Of Sneezing In Bright Light Remains A Mystery

Claimed to have caught the interest of experts for over 2,500 years, the root cause of the condition still remains unknown.

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 17:23 IST

Some people suffering from it are even unaware of its existence.

ACHOO syndrome, a medical condition involving uncontrollable sneezing as a response to sudden exposure to bright light, is a medical mystery yet to be solved by scientists. Claimed to have caught the interest of experts for over 2,500 years, the root cause of the condition still remains unknown. What’s interesting is that many people suffer from the condition but reportedly do not even realize its existence. Short for autosomal dominant compulsive helio-ophthalmic outbursts, the syndrome is not suggested to be severe or life-threatening but it can likely become dangerous depending on a person’s circumstances.

According to a report by Insider, Dr. Louis Ptacek, a professor of neurology at the University of California, explains ACHOO syndrome can give rise to unfortunate situations if the sufferer works on heavy machinery. Normally people tend to sneeze when irritation is felt in the mucous membranes of the nose and throat. There are many circumstances that can lead to irritation including dust, air pollution, or spicy foods. But ACHOO syndrome is quite different from these usual irritants.

The body’s response only occurs when being exposed to bright light, commonly sunlight but it could only happen in response to camera flashes, screen light emitted in a dark theatre, and more. The cause of concern is that the sneeze occurs repeatedly and uncontrollably. Notably, Dr Annie Nyugen, identified to be an ophthalmologist at the Keck Medicine of USC, as per Insider, also highlights in many cases the sudden exposure could only cause a pricking or tingling sensation in the nose.

    • The expert while shedding light on the common trigger of the syndrome detailed the sneezing begins after spending extended time in relative darkness. “The reflex seems to be triggered by a change in intensity of light rather than a specific type or wavelength of light," Annie Nguyen told Insider. A study conducted at the University of Buenos Aires in 2019 claims about 35% of the total population can likely have a sneezing reflex when exposed to bright light.

    Scientists have been exploring the cause of the syndrome for centuries but haven’t succeeded in determining one. Moreover, ACHOO is said to be hereditary, meaning it could be passed down from parents to babies.

