'Action Most Likely Taken on Breaking Law': Mumbai Police and Punjab Kings' Hilarious Banter Goes Viral

Mumbai Police and the Punjab Kings’ hilarious banter on Twitter is now going viral. It started after Punjab’s narrow win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, April 22. Arshdeep Singh broke the middle stump twice to get two Mumbai batters. This is when Punjab Kings took to Twitter and posted, “Hey @MumbaiPolice, we’d like to report a crime." Along with this, they shared the image of broken stumps.

Mumbai Police tweeted that action will be taken on breaking the law instead. “Action is most likely to be taken on breaking the law, not stumps!" read Mumbai Police’s tweet. Have a look:

Before this, a parody account of Mumbai police also made a remark:

Yesterday’s match was all about Arshdeep emerging as the star. He claimed a four-wicket haul and stunned Mumbai Indians in the final over to help Punjab Kings claimed a 13-run over. Arshdeep dismissed Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera in the last over and gave away just two runs. For Mumbai Indians, Cameron Green (67), Suryakumar Yadav (57) and Rohit Sharma (44) tried hard to get two points for their team but Arshdeep ruined their plan. Sam Curran (55), Harpreet Singh Bhatia (41) powered Punjab Kings to a mammoth 214/8 in 20 overs against Punjab Kings.

