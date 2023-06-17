'Adipurush' Day 1 Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Here’s Everything Bizarre That Unfolded

Even before its release ‘Adipurush’ was embroiled in controversies. Now, after its release nothing much has changed. The movie finally hit theatres on Friday, June 16, and reviews have been pouring in ever since then. For those who don’t know, it offers a modern interpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. On day 1 of its release, many bizarre events have unfolded that have made headlines.

Also Read: Man Compares Eknath Shinde With ‘Adipurush’ Character, Thane Police Respond

From VFX being criticised to a money entering the theatre during the screening, day one has surely been one hell of a roller coaster ride. Here are a few events that you cannot miss:

Advertisement

Prabhas Fans Thrash Cine-Goer After He Compared Film’s VFX With PlayStation

At one of the theatres, there was a skirmish post screening after a cine-goer was beaten up for giving a negative review to the film. According to the video, the person was giving a media interview where he said that Prabhas did not fit the role of Lord Ram. He also criticised the graphics and VFX of the movie and claimed that they were worse than PlayStation graphics. This is when a hoard of fans started hurling abuses at him. Here is the viral video:

Man Attacked For Allegedly Sitting in ‘Hanuman’s Seat’ in Theatre

Another video which went viral shows a man being beaten up for allegedly sitting in the seat set aside as a mark of offering for Lord Hanuman. The incidents took place during one of the first shows of Adipurush. In the video, a mob was seen beating up a man and abusing. A user shared the video claiming, “A person was attacked by Prabhas fans for sitting in a seat allocated to Lord Hanuman in Bramarambha theatre Hyderabad in the early hours of this morning. (Audio muted due to abusive words)."

Advertisement

Adipurush Audience Screams ‘Hanuman’ After A Monkey Enters Theatre

Advertisement

In a video shared on Twitter, one could see a monkey poking his head from an orifice of the theatre auditorium. The money is looking towards the screen where Adipurush is playing. Meanwhile, the people can be heard screaming in unison. Some of them also chant and hum the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ song from the film. The video has now been deleted.

Thane Police On Lookout For Man Who Compared Eknath Shinde With ‘Adipurush’ Character

A Twitter user took to the micro blogging platform and shared how Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde looks similar to one of the characters in Adipurush. Abhay mentioned how the character of Lord Hanuman looks similar to Mr Shinde.

Advertisement

As a result, Thane Police was quick to notice this and immediately responded to the tweet. “Please share your contact no via DM," read the reply from the department. They also shared a number in the comments thread. Many people also hopped in and wished the man ‘luck’ for messing with the CM.