'Adipurush' Dialogues Make Everyone Cringe Hard. Twitter Asks, 'Do Gods Talk Like That?'

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ has finally made its way to theaters. The movie features Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The much anticipated movie has sold over 4.7 lakh tickets for the first weekend shows. According to multiple film trade analysts, Adipurush will easily cross the Rs 50 crore mark on the first day of its release. The movie offers a modern interpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Even though the film is getting mixed reviews, fans are all praise for Prabhas and Kriti’s performances.

However, there is one thing that has massively disappointed the fans. Taking to social media site Twitter, many expressed how some of the dialogues are pure cringe. Dialogues like, “Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge, unki lanka laga denge," “Teri bua ka bageecha hai jo hawa khane aa gaya?", and “Jali na teri? Ab aur jalegi," have been called out by people online.

“Adipurush makers have messed this beyond redemption. After putting such dialogues on our gods, they have put a disclaimer in film that it isn’t based on Valmiki’s Ramayana. Mocking Ramayana but also playing legally safe. Ridiculous..Hurtful," wrote a Twitter user.

Here are a few tweets: