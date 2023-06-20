Afghan Student's Encounter With Stranger In New York Rekindles Faith In Humanity

Being in a new place while studying abroad can be a daunting experience. A stranger’s kindness during such times can go a long way. One such heartwarming incident is winning Twitter’s heart. A student from Afghanistan attending New York University shared her gratitude for a kind-hearted bus driver who went above and beyond to help her. Shkula Zadran, pursuing her Master’s degree in Global Affairs, found herself in a predicament when she mistakenly boarded the wrong bus late at night. Her phone was dead and she had no cash or cards on hand. Naturally, the young woman felt lost and stressed. However, her spirits were uplifted when the compassionate bus driver came to her rescue. Despite it being midnight, he offered her a ride and ensured she safely reached her intended destination.

Overwhelmed by the driver’s generosity, Zadran attempted to express her appreciation by sending him a monetary gesture. However, the driver, identified as Noel, graciously declined the offer. In a tweet, Shkula Zadran tagged the Twitter account of NJ Transit, New Jersey’s statewide transit provider. She urged them to acknowledge and appreciate Noel, who is nearing retirement. She also shared a heartwarming conversation she had with Noel on chat. In exchange, she offered him money as a token of gratitude, but he firmly declined. Instead, Noel emphasizes the importance of people helping each other. The tweet read, “NJ Transit you got a gentleman named Noel, he is gonna retire soon. Make sure you appreciate his service and grace."

This heartening story was appreciated by many people online. Several social media users lauded this power of compassion and the profound impact that acts of kindness can have. For many, it was a reminder of the fact that humanity was still alive. Others mentioned that the world needs more men like him. This was also remarked to be the perfect act of kindness. “He has grown up as a real man and this world needs many like him," a user wrote.

Another user tweeted, “This is called a perfect example of kindness. Wish him long life."

“Wow, humanity is still alive. Great job," a tweet read.

Meanwhile, Shkula Zadran also reflected on the incident and expressed admiration for the bus driver’s kindness. In particular, she talked about it in the face of unwarranted hostility from some passengers. Her tweet read, “He decided to be kind and help me right after a bunch of passengers cussed him out literally for no reason. The people who work in the public services industry deserve respect and appreciation. We can simply say a ‘Thank You’ after our ride."