After Chocolate Bust, King Charles Quirky Toast Art Portrait Impresses Foodies

The official coronation of King Charles III is set to take place on May 6.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 19:07 IST

Delhi, India

A look at King Charles' toast portrait. (Photo: Twitter)
Preparations are underway for the official coronation of King Charles III on May 6. From adorning their estates with patriotic decorations to creating something unique, the people of Britain are finding creative ways to celebrate the occasion. Communities across the country are raising thousands of Union Flags in preparation for the coronation. Social media too is buzzing with excitement. In Wales, an artist used Marmite and 42 slices of toasted bread to create a unique portrait of the monarch, offering his own tribute to the King.

The individual has demonstrated its enthusiasm by creating a portrait of King Charles on slices of toast using a British savoury spread called Marmite has a distinctive salty and robust flavour. Nathan Wyburn shared a post in which he showcased the artwork. It was followed up by a video of its making, explaining that he made the toast portrait to celebrate the upcoming coronation. Along with the tweet, he also wrote, “To celebrate the King’s Coronation, I am working with Marmite to raise a ‘TOAST’ to the King! Why not purchase your own Marmite jar and raise a ‘toast’ too?" Take a look:

Social media users flocked to the comment section to praise the artist for his hard work. One of the users wrote, “You must have had a hard time not nibbling… that certainly is the way to toast the king! Well done sir."

RELATED NEWS

Another user wrote, “So very British, well done"

One more user wrote, “I love that!"

In an interview with the PA news agency, Mr Wyburn revealed that he decided to make the special artwork after discovering the King’s fondness for Marmite in his favourite sandwich. The artist spent two hours creating the artwork, using a single large jar of Marmite. He described toasting 42 slices of white bread in his four-piece toaster for 30 minutes as the most laborious part of the process.

Mr Wyburn explained that if a slice of bread was slightly burnt, he would either use it in a darker section of the portrait or remove the burnt pieces. According to him, the dark colour of Marmite against the toast’s hue creates an ideal tonal variation in the portrait, making it stand out prominently.

first published: May 05, 2023, 18:00 IST
last updated: May 05, 2023, 19:07 IST
