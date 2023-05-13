Viral: Cows Help Police Locate Suspect In Dramatic Chase

It is common for the police force to track suspects with the help of guard dogs, but have you ever heard of cows being credited for successful search operations? The Boone Police Department in North Carolina in the US was assisted by a cow to track a man who fled during a traffic stop. After a heated drive chase, the accused, Joshua Russel, apparently abandoned his vehicle and ran on foot. The police officers failed to see where the man fled in an undeveloped area. When officers began searching the area, they received unexpected assistance from local cows who directly led them to Joshua’s hiding spot. Why the cow helped the search force remains unclear, but officers assume it could have been because the animals were annoyed by the trespasser.

“Apparently, cows do not want suspected criminals loitering in their pasture and quickly assisted our officers by leading them directly to where the suspect was hiding. The cows communicated with the officers as best they could and finally just had the officers follow them to the suspect’s location. In addition to thanking our officers and deputies for putting themselves in harm’s way; obviously, we want to express our gratitude to the cows for their assistance," the Town of Boone Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

After receiving the unexpected assistance, authorities have begun to assess if bovines can help in crime fighting. They’ve begun examining the possibilities of forming a Bovine Tracking Unit in the department. But this requires considering a set of factors including:

How adaptable are cows to a variety of police work or can they just find hiding suspects?

Are cows more cost-effective than K-9 dogs?

How will we transport cows to the scenes, and is this compatible with the Town’s sustainability goals in terms of the types of vehicles needed obviously there are methane issues.

Cost of training, vet care, ballistic vests, etc.?

The 34-year-old suspect was charged with one count of eluding arrest, driving with a revoked license, and disorderly conduct. He was taken to a magistrate court where a bond was set for $20,000 (approximately Rs 16 lakh). He will appear before a local court on June 28.