After Friend's Miscarriage, Woman Wonders If She Can Ask Her To Return Babyshower Gift

In a world where social media platforms have become a hub for seeking advice and sharing personal experiences, one woman turned to the popular “Am I the A**h**e" (AITA) community on Reddit for guidance. The situation she faced was both delicate and thought-provoking, raising questions about empathy, expectations, and navigating the complexities of relationships. The woman, who remained anonymous, began her post by introducing the main characters of her story: her husband and his long-term family friend named Jen. Although she clarified that they weren’t particularly close, they maintained a friendly rapport. When Jen had her first child, the woman’s husband decided to purchase an expensive item from her baby shower registry. It was a gesture of support and excitement for their growing family.

Years passed, and life took its course. Jen and her husband found success in their careers, becoming high earners. However, when Jen announced her second pregnancy, she sent her baby shower registry to the woman’s husband, filled with high-priced items. This caught the woman by surprise. While the woman recognized that people have different approaches to pregnancies and celebrations, she couldn’t help but feel perplexed by the situation. However, she left the decision-making to her husband, trusting him to navigate the matter. He eventually purchased a $400 (over Rs 33 thousand) gift for Jen, showing his generosity and support.

Tragically, a few weeks later, Jen experienced a traumatic miscarriage. The woman expressed her sympathy, acknowledging the pain Jen must have endured. Now, the dilemma emerged. The gift purchased for the unborn child seemed futile, as Jen’s future ability to carry pregnancies to term was uncertain. The woman’s husband found himself unsure of how to approach the situation, contemplating the possibility of asking for the gift back or seeking some form of compensation.

“So, would we be TA if we asked about getting the gift back? Ideally we could get our money back somehow although it’s probably too late. If we can’t then I’d at least like to gift it to someone else who can use it (I feel awful just saying that but it’s how I feel). However, this is such a sensitive subject and we don’t want to pressure her if she’s not ready to discuss it," she wrote.

As the post went live, the online community prepared to weigh in on the woman’s dilemma, ready to offer advice, opinions, and support. Most of the users had branded her the a**h**e. For them, the situation would be rather like rubbing salt into the wounds. Many also remarked that a gift came without terms and conditions. They had given it away and had no right to demand it back. “YTA it was a gift. It shouldn’t come with terms and conditions. You gave it away. It’s gone," read a comment.

Another user wrote, “If you give a gift with an expectation or strings attached to it then it’s not a gift. It’s a currency to keep score."

“YTA. There is no good way to navigate asking for a gift back in a circumstance like this. Be grateful you are not going through a tragic loss like this and move on," a comment read.

Is it justified to ask for the gift back? What do you think?