After Lucknow’s Knockout From IPL, Swiggy Is Busy Restocking Tissues

Krunal Panday-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were knocked out of IPL 2023 after suffering a humiliating loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday. Chasing 183 in the Eliminator, Lucknow suffered a complete batting collapse to be bundled up at 101. Mumbai’s Akash Madhwal ran through the Lucknow Super Giants’ batting, claiming the first fifer in the history of IPL playoffs while spending just 5 runs. The match results soon triggered a massive buzz with fans coming up with their own unique reactions.

Among the creative reactions to the Mumbai Indians’ triumph, online food delivery platform, Swiggy came up with a hilarious message for Lucknow’s fans. “Guys tension mat lo, we have started restocking tissues in Lucknow (Guy please don’t worry, we have started restocking tissues in Lucknow)," Swiggy tweeted. And the reaction has left cricket lovers in stitches.

With over lakh views, many flooded the reply section with equally sarcastic responses. A user wrote, “You are playing with fire Swiggy but good one!"

Another commented, “Burn. Too good hai ye to (It’s too good)."

One person joked, “Team ki jaisi halat hui hai mujhe nahi lagta tissue se kaam chalega, cotton napkin hi stock kar lo (Look at the losing condition of the team, it’s better you stock cotton napkin because tissues won’t suffice)."

Meanwhile, a user shared a close-up disappointed photograph of the team’s coach Gautam Gambhir to add, “He needs it badly."

This comes just days after the online food-delivery company shared a similar cheeky response on RCB’s loss. It so happened, a loyal RCB fan used Instamart for ordering snacks for her entire PG after assuming the IPL team would win. Confident of a win after Virat Kohli’s blistering century, the fan celebrated RCB’s win prematurely.

“My roommate ordered snacks for the entire PG from Instamart coz she thought RCB will win," shared a Twitter user alongside a photograph of the ordered snacks. Taking a sly dig at the end results, Swiggy responded, “Now you all order tissue paper for her."

Rohit Sharma-led MI is now set to take on Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in a much-anticipated playoff battle that is set to place on Friday. The winner of the match will be pitted against MS Dhoni’s CSK (Chennai Super Kings) in the IPL finale on Sunday.