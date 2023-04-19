After Patna, Vulgar Message Flashes On LED Screen Outside Bhagalpur Railway Station

In a bizarre incident reminiscent of the recent Patna railway station controversy, an obscene message now appeared on an LED public awareness screen in the Bhagalpur district. The incident occurred at Ambedkar Chowk near Bhagalpur railway station in Bihar. The message, which flashed for nearly 10 minutes, gathered a large crowd who captured the message on their mobile phones and circulated it on social media. The district administration of Bhagalpur promptly removed the display board and message, and an investigation was launched to determine the source of the vulgar content. It was discovered that the Bhagalpur municipal Corporation had contracted the Jeevan Jagrity Society for the beautification of the city, which included the installation of LED display boards to raise awareness of traffic rules, reported Times Now.

According to Ajay Kumar, Jeevan Jagruti’s president, the LED display board was hacked by unknown individuals, resulting in the vulgar message being displayed. The incident has sparked an FIR against the hackers, with the investigation ongoing. This strange occurrence has once again raised questions about the safety and security of public displays and the potential dangers of hacking.

Advertisement

According to the society, the organization in charge of the electric board, the administration had handed over the responsibility of displaying important information to them. But on a fateful Monday evening at around 8.30 PM, things took a bizarre turn when obscene ads began flashing on the board. Outraged by this blatant disregard for public decency, the organization immediately lodged an FIR with the local police station.

As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen what measures will be taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future and how the perpetrators will be brought to justice. In the meantime, the citizens of Bhagalpur can only hope that their public displays remain free from any unsolicited and inappropriate content.

Those unaware of the Patna incident, on March 20, there was a major controversy when a pornographic video was displayed on the LED screens of Patna Junction, causing a commotion among the passengers present. However, the authorities wasted no time taking action and approached the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) to file a complaint. In response, the RPF quickly contacted the company responsible for the display screens, Dutta Communication, and ordered them to cease playing the obscene content in public, particularly in front of women and children.

Read all the Latest News here