After Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir's Heated Exchange, UP Police's Hilarious Tweet Is Viral

Police departments around the world are using humour to engage with the public on social media. Their funny tweets on trending issues not only lighten the mood but also make important messages more relatable and shareable. One such tweet was shared by the UP Police on the recent IPL controversy.

On Monday, an IPL match took place between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow SuperGiants at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. During the game, there was a heated argument between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir which generated a lot of discussion. Following Lucknow’s loss in the high-scoring match, Kohli and Gambhir had a widely circulated debate. The official Twitter handle of UP Police has tweeted about this incident, which has gained a lot of traction.

A video that went viral depicted Kohli conversing with a player from the Lucknow team while Gambhir seemed to be pulling that player towards him. This led to an altercation between the two of them. Other players had to step in to defuse the situation. Nevertheless, both Kohli and Gambhir were penalised with a fine equal to 100% of their match fee for their behaviour.

The UP Police tweeted a picture of the argument between Kohli and Gambhir with the caption “No issue is ‘Virat’ or ‘Gambhir’ for us. In any emergency, dial 112 immediately." The UP Police further wrote, “Avoid arguments, do not hesitate to call us. In case of any emergency, dial 112."

The tweet has garnered more than 15 lakh views and over 44 thousand likes. People also loved interacting and discussing the tweet.

A user commented, “Sir, has any of the Gambhir Paksha or Virat Paksha filed an FIR?"

Another user wrote, “New UP police of new Uttar Pradesh."

A third user expressed, “What an idea for messaging awareness of #112dial by UP Police very meaningful."

Another user wrote, “If both these ends of Delhi get hit with two sticks by the UP police, then they will stop fighting like class 3 kids from now on."

